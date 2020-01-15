US nuclear waste dump takes in first large shipment in years

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government’s only underground nuclear waste repository has taken in its first large shipment in six years, following a process that involved recertification and retraining of workers.

The shipment using a special large cask known as a Transuranic Package Transporter Model 3, or TRUPACT-III, came from the Savannah River Site in South Carolina. It included contaminated glove boxes and other large-scale analytical equipment.