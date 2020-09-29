US proposes protections for rare thistle in New Mexico | KOB 4
US proposes protections for rare thistle in New Mexico

US proposes protections for rare thistle in New Mexico Photo: New Mexico Rare Plant Technical Council

The Associated Press
Updated: September 29, 2020 10:22 AM
Created: September 29, 2020 10:19 AM

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list a rare plant that was once found in the the American Southwest and Mexico as a threatened species.

The agency outlined its intentions in Tuesday's Federal Register.

Aside from adding the Wright’s marsh thistle to the list of imperiled species, 159 acres spanning five southern New Mexico counties would be set aside as critical habitat.

The thistle used to be found in southern Arizona and parts of Mexico.

It's now in just eight separate locations in New Mexico. The proposal comes after environmentalists threatened to sue in 2019 over delayed action.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

