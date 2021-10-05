US Rep. Herrell to tour Fort Bliss on Wednesday

In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. A March 2016 email from Herrell asked fellow Republican state legislators if they were interested in supporting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for president and if they would like to sign an attached endorsement card. | Photo: AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File