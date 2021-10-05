US Rep. Herrell to tour Fort Bliss on Wednesday | KOB 4
US Rep. Herrell to tour Fort Bliss on Wednesday

In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. A March 2016 email from Herrell asked fellow Republican state legislators if they were interested in supporting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for president and if they would like to sign an attached endorsement card. In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. A March 2016 email from Herrell asked fellow Republican state legislators if they were interested in supporting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for president and if they would like to sign an attached endorsement card. |  Photo: AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 05, 2021 01:54 PM
Created: October 05, 2021 01:27 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Representative Yvette Herrell on Oct. 6 will tour Fort Bliss in El Paso. 

Herrell will be visiting the post to learn more about how Afghan refugees were brought into the U.S. and to seek answers regarding an alleged assault that occurred last month.

According to Fort Bliss officials, a soldier was assaulted Sept. 19 by a small group of Afghan refugees at the Army post's shelter complex.


