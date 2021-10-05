US Rep. Herrell to tour Fort Bliss on Wednesday

Photo: AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File|
Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 05, 2021 01:54 PM
Created: October 05, 2021 01:27 PM
WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Representative Yvette Herrell on Oct. 6 will tour Fort Bliss in El Paso.
Herrell will be visiting the post to learn more about how Afghan refugees were brought into the U.S. and to seek answers regarding an alleged assault that occurred last month.
According to Fort Bliss officials, a soldier was assaulted Sept. 19 by a small group of Afghan refugees at the Army post's shelter complex.
