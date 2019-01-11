US Rep. Torres Small asks for pay withheld amid shutdown | KOB 4
US Rep. Torres Small asks for pay withheld amid shutdown

US Rep. Torres Small asks for pay withheld amid shutdown

The Associated Press
January 11, 2019 04:02 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small of New Mexico is asking for her pay to be withheld until the federal government shutdown ends.

The Democratic freshmen congresswoman posted on Twitter a letter she wrote to the U.S. House of Representatives Office of Payroll and Benefits on Thursday that formally asks for her paycheck to be withheld until the stalemate between President Donald Trump and Congress finishes.

Torres Small also noted that Friday was the first payday federal employees missed because of the shutdown.

Torres Small won a close race in a Republican-leaning southern New Mexico district in November. She's the only member of Congress from New Mexico to publicly announce she wants her pay withheld amid the shutdown.

The Associated Press


Created: January 11, 2019 04:02 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

