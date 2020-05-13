U.S. Rep. Torres Small makes her case for a second term

Torres Small ran as a moderate, but voted to impeach Donald Trump.

"As I said, my job is to be willing to work with anyone to get things done and that's what I have done," she said. "Even after impeachment, finding ways to work with President Trump to pass USMCA, recognizing that working with everyone means holding folks accountable, being honest and upfront and finding solutions that we can forge together.

Torres Small said the most important issues to her have been the border and healthcare.

"My two focuses have been making sure that we are finding common sense solutions along our US-Mexico border and making sure we are supporting rural health care across New Mexico, so that no matter where you live you can get access to good reliable health care," she said.

If Torres Small is re-elected, she will have to make decisions about how New Mexico's economy recovers from the COVID-19 crisis-- something she says she's already been doing.

"Since the original CARES package, I've been raising the concern that our small villages, cities and towns and counties are not getting the support they need right now," she said. "I've brought it up in bipartisan venues, talking about how we can come together to support our local mayors, local firefighters, police officers, folks who are collecting garbage."

KOB 4 invited Torres Small to submit a one-minute video message to voters. However, she did not provide one.