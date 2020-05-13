U.S. Rep. Torres Small makes her case for a second term | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Torres Small makes her case for a second term

Chris Ramirez
Updated: May 13, 2020 06:58 PM
Created: May 13, 2020 03:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small will have to wait to see who she will run against in November. 

The Democrat currently represents New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, which is made up of southern New Mexico. 

Advertisement

In 2018, beat Republican Yvette Herrell by a narrow margin.

"I took on this job because I thought it was deeply important that somebody from this district would be willing to work with anyone to get the job done, to find partners, to create solutions," she said. 

Torres Small ran as a moderate, but voted to impeach Donald Trump.

"As I said, my job is to be willing to work with anyone to get things done and that's what I have done," she said. "Even after impeachment, finding ways to work with President Trump to pass USMCA, recognizing that working with everyone means holding folks accountable, being honest and upfront and finding solutions that we can forge together.

Torres Small said the most important issues to her have been the border and healthcare.

"My two focuses have been making sure that we are finding common sense solutions along our US-Mexico border and making sure we are supporting rural health care across New Mexico, so that no matter where you live you can get access to good reliable health care," she said.

If Torres Small is re-elected, she will have to make decisions about how New Mexico's economy recovers from the COVID-19 crisis-- something she says she's already been doing. 

"Since the original CARES package, I've been raising the concern that our small villages, cities and towns and counties are not getting the support they need right now," she said. "I've brought it up in bipartisan venues, talking about how we can come together to support our local mayors, local firefighters, police officers, folks who are collecting garbage."

KOB 4 invited Torres Small to submit a one-minute video message to voters. However, she did not provide one.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
State health officials concerned about rate of NM children with COVID-19
State health officials concerned about rate of NM children with COVID-19
Coronavirus surges with emergency order close to expiration
Coronavirus surges with emergency order close to expiration
Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until June 7
Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until June 7
Albuquerque woman sews clear masks
Albuquerque woman sews clear masks
Advertisement


Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
State health officials concerned about rate of NM children with COVID-19
State health officials concerned about rate of NM children with COVID-19
New Mexico state senator raises questions about reporting COVID-19-related deaths
New Mexico state senator raises questions about reporting COVID-19-related deaths
New Mexico reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 155 additional cases
New Mexico reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 155 additional cases
Sierra County deputy arrested after supervisors finds apparent meth pipe in patrol car
Sierra County deputy arrested after supervisors finds apparent meth pipe in patrol car