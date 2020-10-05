U.S. Senate candidates engage in vigorous debate | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

U.S. Senate candidates engage in vigorous debate

U.S. Senate candidates engage in vigorous debate

KOB
Updated: October 05, 2020 10:09 PM
Created: October 05, 2020 05:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB 4 and the Santa Fe New Mexican hosted a debate between the candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico.

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, a Democrat, Mark Ronchetti, a Republican, and Libertarian Bob Walsh participated in the debate.

Advertisement

Click on the video above to watch the debate in its entirety. 

Click the video above to watch an analysis of the debate with political expert Dr. Lonna Atkeson.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Trump, still infectious, back at White House - without mask
President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Former priest accused of sexual assault dies ahead of trial
Former priest accused of sexual assault dies ahead of trial
Albuquerque pastor sat feet away from person who tested positive following White House event
Albuquerque pastor sat feet away from person who tested positive following White House event
New Mexicans to begin voting in 2020 general election
New Mexicans to begin voting in 2020 general election
Albuquerque doctor worries about potential spike of whooping cough cases
Albuquerque doctor worries about potential spike of whooping cough cases
Advertisement


City council approves bills to regulate short-term rentals, prevent APD from receiving certain military equipment
City council approves bills to regulate short-term rentals, prevent APD from receiving certain military equipment
U.S. Senate candidates engage in vigorous debate
U.S. Senate candidates engage in vigorous debate
More than 305,000 New Mexicans voters have applied for absentee ballots
More than 305,000 New Mexicans voters have applied for absentee ballots
Gov. Lujan Grisham quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19
Trump, still infectious, back at White House - without mask
President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)