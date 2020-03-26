U.S. senators from New Mexico believe relief package is good for the state

Hundreds of billions of dollars will also be split between hospitals, cities and states.

Heinrich believes this was a good deal for New Mexico.

"Our nation has not seen this level of disruption since at least the great depression," Heinrich said. "And last week, we saw more New Mexicans apply for unemployment than in any single week during the great recession. That is just one sign how much workers and businesses in our state are struggling."

However, some Republicans are pointing out what they believe are flaws in the bill.

Steve Pearce, chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party, believes the bill gives too much to unemployed workers and includes items not really affected by the coronavirus like same-day voter registration.

"Those things should not have been in the bill but the help is on the way for small businesses and individuals and you have to take the bad with the good in this political system right now," Pearce said.

