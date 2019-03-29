USDA: Arizona, New Mexico areas eligible for drought loans | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

USDA: Arizona, New Mexico areas eligible for drought loans

USDA: Arizona, New Mexico areas eligible for drought loans

The Associated Press
March 29, 2019 12:56 PM

PHOENIX (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it has designated four counties in Arizona and 21 counties in New Mexico as primary disaster centers eligible for emergency loans because of drought.

Advertisement

The agency said Thursday that producers in Arizona's Apache, Coconino, Greenlee and Navajo counties suffering drought-related losses may apply.

Twenty-one New Mexico counties are primary natural disaster areas: Bernalillo, Catron, Chaves, Cibola, Colfax, Eddy, Grant, Lincoln, Los Alamos, McKinley, Mora, Otero, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, San Juan, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Sierra, Socorro, Taos and Union.

Producers in the contiguous Arizona counties of Cochise, Gila, Graham, Mohave and Yavapai, along with Colorado's Montezuma; New Mexico's Catron, Cibola, Grant, Hidalgo, McKinley and San Juan counties; and Utah's Kane and San Juan counties also can apply.

The deadline is Nov. 22.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 29, 2019 12:56 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker arrested in Albuquerque
Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker arrested in Albuquerque
Former manager of popular breakfast spot arrested for embezzlement
Cheryl Poitevint
4 Investigates Alert: Thieves used Facebook to scam New Mexico man
4 Investigates Alert: Thieves used Facebook to scam New Mexico man
California man reunited with dog lost in Albuquerque
California man reunited with dog lost in Albuquerque
Recognizing the warning signs of domestic violence
Recognizing the warning signs of domestic violence
Advertisement




Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker arrested in Albuquerque
Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker arrested in Albuquerque
Governor signs film tax credit bill
Governor signs film tax credit bill
Religious orders targeted in New Mexico clergy abuse case
Religious orders targeted in New Mexico clergy abuse case
4 Investigates Alert: Thieves used Facebook to scam New Mexico man
4 Investigates Alert: Thieves used Facebook to scam New Mexico man
USDA: Arizona, New Mexico areas eligible for drought loans
USDA: Arizona, New Mexico areas eligible for drought loans