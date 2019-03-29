USDA: Arizona, New Mexico areas eligible for drought loans

The agency said Thursday that producers in Arizona's Apache, Coconino, Greenlee and Navajo counties suffering drought-related losses may apply.

Twenty-one New Mexico counties are primary natural disaster areas: Bernalillo, Catron, Chaves, Cibola, Colfax, Eddy, Grant, Lincoln, Los Alamos, McKinley, Mora, Otero, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, San Juan, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Sierra, Socorro, Taos and Union.