Use of plastic bags still allowed in Bernalillo County | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: June 29, 2020 12:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County will continue to allow for the use of single-use plastic bags amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

County manager Julie Morgas Baca first suspended the ban on plastic bags during a March 10 emergency meeting.

She said the use of single-use bags should cut down on the possible spread of the coronavirus.

The ban on plastic bags and Styrofoam containers took effect in unincorporated areas of the county on Jan 1.

The city of Albuquerque, which has its own ban on plastic bags, is also temporarily allowing for their use.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham raised concerns Thursday about a recent uptick in COVID-19 infections.


