SANTA FE, N.M. — The U.S. Postal Service will be temporarily removing collection boxes from three locations in Santa Fe as a precautionary security measure.

311 Old Santa Fe Trl, Santa Fe, NM 87501

376 Garcia St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

527 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501

The decision to remove the blue collection boxes was made to protect both the mail and the public.