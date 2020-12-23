USPS seeing 'unprecedented' amount of mail ahead of Christmas

Nathan O’Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The U.S. Postal Service is tasked with delivering a record-amount of packages ahead of Christmas.
"We are seeing unprecedented volume right now," said Rod Spurgeon, spokesperson for the USPS. "A lot of customers have done their shopping online."
In New Mexico, the postal service hired 1,000 additions workers to handle the surge of mail.
"We knew that this holiday season was going to be a busier time because of COVID," Spurgeon said. "We're delivering as early as 5 a.m. so you may hear us dropping off that package bright and early in the morning before you're even up."
Wednesday marked the latest shipping deadline to guarantee delivery by Christmas.
"Priority Mail Express is our premium service, so we have a guaranteed delivery within two days or your money back," Spurgeon said.
USP and FedEx are also experiencing high demand.
According to recent data from ShipMatrix, at least 3.5 million parcels are currently experiencing delays of one or more days.
