USPS truck catches fire in Roswell
KOB Web Staff
March 18, 2019 05:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The engine of a USPS truck caught fire in Roswell Monday afternoon.
The fire happened after the truck gave out on the delivery driver in the middle of the route.
"Flames overtook the truck and consumed the entire engine compartment of the truck," said Marshal Matt Miller with the Roswell Fire Department.
The mail carrier was not hurt.
