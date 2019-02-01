VA looks for caregivers to welcome veterans into their homes | KOB 4
VA looks for caregivers to welcome veterans into their homes

Casey Torres
February 01, 2019 06:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Medical Foster Home Care program with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for caregivers to welcome veterans into their homes.

The program started in 2004.

Nikki Sanchez, the Urban Medical Foster Home Coordinator, said there are 11 homes in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Los Lunas, and Belen. She says those homes can accommodate about 30 vets.

A maximum of three veterans can stay at a caregiver’s house instead of a nursing home.

Sanchez said they receive help to take medications, transportation to doctor appointments, preparing meals and more.

Each caregiver needs to have a background check and receive training for any situation.

“So we do have caregivers who are extremely well versed in managing PTSD, anxiety, depression and a host of other physical ailments,” said Sanchez.

Clint Olive, the Rural Medical Foster Home Coordinator, said veterans across New Mexico could benefit from a home-like setting too.

“We’re trying to recruit caregivers in Medical Foster Homes in the outlining areas like Gallup, Grants area, down to Roswell, Artesia, Carlsbad and up in Santa Fe, Espanola. Wherever we have the home base primary care teams,” said Olive.

Sanchez said veterans and caregivers work out a payment plan for an amount that’s usually less than what a nursing home bill would be.

Veterans can use their social security or veteran benefits to pay for the monthly rate.

The V.A. will help maximize and calculate how much a veteran can use from their benefits.

To see if you’re eligible to become a caregiver or if you’re a veteran looking for a foster home, the V.A. has more information on their website.

https://www.va.gov/geriatrics/guide/longtermcare/medical_foster_homes.asp

