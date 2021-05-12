Vaccination efforts helping stabilize COVID-19 hospitalizations | KOB 4
Vaccination efforts helping stabilize COVID-19 hospitalizations

Brittany Costello
Updated: May 12, 2021 05:17 PM
Created: May 12, 2021 04:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico reports 113 people are in the hospital to treat COVID-19.

While case numbers have fallen, hospitalizations continued to climb until Wednesday.

Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health, said nearly every person who has recently been hospitalized with COVID-19 was not vaccinated.

Hospitals are also no longer overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

A spokesperson with UNM Hospital said COVID-19 patients currently represent less than 5% of their daily census.

Lovelace said it's not seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients.

Presbyterian said they have a total of 48 COVID-19 patients statewide.
 


