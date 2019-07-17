Valerie Plame campaign gets boost from undisclosed sources | KOB 4
Valerie Plame campaign gets boost from undisclosed sources

Valerie Plame 

The Associated Press
July 17, 2019 08:00 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Thousands of small campaign contributions from undisclosed sources have propelled former CIA operative and author Valerie Plame to the financial pole position in a crowded primary competition for an open congressional seat in 2020.

Plame spokesman Daniel Garcia says small, non-itemized contributions to the campaign since April 1 are evidence of broad political support from everyday people.

Plame's campaign for the Democratic nomination raised $239,000 from April through June and has drawn criticism from rival campaigns for not revealing the source of more than 3,000 contributions of under $200.

Garcia says that is standard practice in federal campaigns.

Democratic state Rep. Joseph Sanchez says he also chose not to itemize small contributions to his congressional campaign but will in the future to highlight his local base of support.

