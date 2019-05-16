Former CIA operative, now congressional candidate warns against war

Plame says U.S. national security adviser John Bolton "never saw a war that he didn't want to jump in." Plame, who lives in Santa Fe, became a national figure after her identity as a CIA operative was leaked by an official in President George W. Bush's administration in an effort to discredit her then-husband, diplomat Joe Wilson.

She is seeking the Democratic nomination in 2020 for an open congressional race in northern New Mexico.

