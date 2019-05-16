Former CIA operative, now congressional candidate warns against war
The Associated Press
May 16, 2019 07:14 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Congressional candidate and former CIA operative Valeria Plame says a war with Iran would be devastating for all involved and is warning of warmongering tendencies within the Trump administration.
In a broadcast interview with SiriusXM's The Press Pool with Julie Mason on Wednesday, Plame urged the Trump administration to use diplomatic tools to ease strained relations with Iran.
Tensions are sweeping the Persian Gulf region over unspecified threats that the Trump administration says are linked to Iran. In a wide-ranging conversation about national security, Plame says the U.S. lost leverage in its relationship with Iran when the Trump administration withdrew a year ago from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers.
Plame says U.S. national security adviser John Bolton "never saw a war that he didn't want to jump in." Plame, who lives in Santa Fe, became a national figure after her identity as a CIA operative was leaked by an official in President George W. Bush's administration in an effort to discredit her then-husband, diplomat Joe Wilson.
She is seeking the Democratic nomination in 2020 for an open congressional race in northern New Mexico.
