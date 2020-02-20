Valles Caldera's main entrance road closed

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The National Park Service has closed the main entrance road to the Valles Caldera.
"It's just the vehicle access we're restricting,” said Kimberly DeVall with the National Park Service.
She said they closed the road around the same time last year because the melting snow makes the road vulnerable to high traffic.
"Prior to that, for eight years, we really didn't have enough [snow] for skiing and snowshoeing,” DeVall said.
The national preserve is still open for winter activities, but visitors will have to access it from State Road 4.
DeVall said last year the road remained closed for around a month and half, but there was more snow last year compared to this.
She said the re-opening of the road will depend on the weather.
