Vandal decapitates Roswell's Alien Bob

March 18, 2019 06:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- One of Roswell’s main attractions has been decapitated.
Alien Bob’s head has mysteriously disappeared.
"I think it's devastating to the town, as it being a tourist town,” said Noel Silva, who drove from Texas to Roswell to see aliens. “People come to see the aliens, people come to see a lot of the attractions, and monuments that are here."
Alien Bob stood near Highway 285, south of the city.
Todd Verciglio, marketing and social media director for the Roswell Chamber of Commerce said it appears as someone cut off Alien’s Bob’s head with a hand saw or a power tool.
The Chamber of Commerce is offering a reward for information about what happened to Alien Bob’s head.
