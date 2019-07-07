Vandals briefly release animals from enclosures at Roswell Zoo
Joshua Panas
July 07, 2019 05:19 PM
ROSWELL, N.M.- Roswell police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the person or persons who cut locks and created holes in exhibits at the Roswell Zoo, which allowed some of the animals to escape over the weekend.
All of the animals were accounted for, and returned to the exhibits Sunday morning, officials said.
A bobcat, the two coatimundis and a raccoon were found in what are referred to as “keeper areas” adjacent to the exhibits.
A hawk, a coyote and one raccoon remained in their enclosures.
The zoo will remain closed Sunday so officials can make repairs to the exhibits. It’s expected to reopen Monday.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770. People can also call Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS(8477).
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: July 07, 2019 05:19 PM
Created: July 07, 2019 03:31 PM
