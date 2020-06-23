Vandals cause estimated $100K of damage to Indian restaurant

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber issued the following statement about the vandalization:

This hate crime is sickening and appalling. We need to stand up as a community and denounce this despicable act. We will find whoever did it and punish them to the full extent of the law. The Singhs are a long-standing Sikh family that has used its own resources to feed homeless Santa Feans through the goodness of their hearts. For them to be attacked this way breaks our hearts. We absolutely reject racism, intolerance, and hate. As Mayor and as a community, we rise in unity to support the Singhs and their employees.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also reacted to the vandalization:

"I am absolutely heartbroken and disgusted by this racist attack. I spoke to Mr. Singh this morning and let him know that our community is with him. We will not stand for such hatred in New Mexico," the governor said in a tweet.