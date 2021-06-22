Vax 2 the Max: Names of first 4 winners released

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The State of New Mexico announced the first four winners of the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes:
Each winner is taking home $250,000.
Non-winning entries will be carried over to each successive drawing. New Mexicans who have opted in to the sweepstakes do not have to opt in again to remain eligible for future drawings. Vaccinated New Mexicans who have not yet opted in to the sweepstakes still can opt in for future drawings at vax2themaxnm.org. The deadline to opt in for each drawing is 6 p.m. the night before the drawing.
New Mexicans who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination may opt in to the sweepstakes.
The state says the sweepstakes and other financial incentives have contributed to increased interest in vaccinations statewide. The vaccineNM.org website saw a 6,000% increase in traffic last week versus the week before, and a 250% increase in first-time visitors week over week, the state reported.
