Vax 2 the Max: New Mexico to announce first round of sweepstakes winners Friday

“These are going to be pretty spectacular odds for New Mexicans,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “New Mexicans have been through a lot this last year. I’m glad we’re going to have a little fun, and I’m grateful to New Mexicans who continue to get their shots, who encourage family and friends to get their shots, because with every vaccine administered we are one step closer to ending this pandemic.”

To be eligible for this week's drawing, vaccinated New Mexicans must opt in by 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

To be eligible for the $5 million grand prize, New Mexicans must have completed their vaccination series. To sign up for shots, click here.

To opt in to the sweepstakes, click here.