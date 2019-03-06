Vehicle access closed at Valles Caldera National Preserve | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Vehicle access closed at Valles Caldera National Preserve

Vehicle access closed at Valles Caldera National Preserve

The Associated Press
March 06, 2019 02:52 PM

JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (AP) - Officials at Valles Caldera National Preserve in northern New Mexico have started closing all vehicle access along the preserve's main entrance road due to the threat of flooding and poor road conditions.

Advertisement

The Los Alamos Monitor reported Tuesday that the National Park Service says the East Fork Jemez River is threatening to overtop the road and melting snow is impacting road conditions.

Visitors can still access the preserve on-foot through the Coyote Call and Valle Grande trailheads, and through access points at pullouts along New Mexico State Road 4.

Park Service spokeswoman Kimberly DeVall says park rangers will be stationed at the preserve's main entrance to answer questions and give information to the public.

While recreational access is still encouraged, there will be no public restroom facilities and visitors are advised to plan accordingly.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 06, 2019 02:52 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
Man arrested after fleeing his trial during a lunch break
Antonio Gonzales
Minor marijuana changes clear New Mexico Senate
Minor marijuana changes clear New Mexico Senate
Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas
Stephen Benevides
Investigators working to solve playground arson case
Chaparral Elementary School playground
Advertisement




New Mexico House seeks salaries for legislators
New Mexico House seeks salaries for legislators
New Mexico governor says trust should fund prekindergarten
New Mexico governor says trust should fund prekindergarten
California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
Investigators working to solve playground arson case
Chaparral Elementary School playground
Minor marijuana changes clear New Mexico Senate
Minor marijuana changes clear New Mexico Senate