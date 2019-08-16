Vehicle fire forces closure of I-25 near Socorro
KOB Web Staff
August 16, 2019 01:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- I-25 is closed in both directions near Socorro, from milepost 114 to 116, due to a vehicle fire.
A detour is in place at northbound at milepost 100 (Red Rock) and southbound at milepost 124 (San Marcial).
People are asked to avoid the area and watch for emergency personnel.
Police have not said if anyone was injured by the fire.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: August 16, 2019 01:20 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved