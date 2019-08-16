Vehicle fire forces closure of I-25 near Socorro | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Vehicle fire forces closure of I-25 near Socorro

Vehicle fire forces closure of I-25 near Socorro

KOB Web Staff
August 16, 2019 01:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- I-25 is closed in both directions near Socorro, from milepost 114 to 116, due to a vehicle fire.

Advertisement

A detour is in place at northbound at milepost 100 (Red Rock) and southbound at milepost 124 (San Marcial).

People are asked to avoid the area and watch for emergency personnel.

Police have not said if anyone was injured by the fire. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: August 16, 2019 01:20 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM man accused of branding child on the stomach
NM man accused of branding child on the stomach
Woman sentenced for 2017 deadly crash
Woman sentenced for 2017 deadly crash
Report: Best Albuquerque-area public elementary schools ranked
Report: Best Albuquerque-area public elementary schools ranked
4-year-old finds gun, shoots self in the leg
4-year-old finds gun, shoots self in the leg
4 Investigates: Impostor priest targeting the faithful
4 Investigates: Impostor priest targeting the faithful
Advertisement




Woman sentenced for 2017 deadly crash
Woman sentenced for 2017 deadly crash
Vehicle fire forces closure of I-25 near Socorro
Vehicle fire forces closure of I-25 near Socorro
4 Investigates: Impostor priest targeting the faithful
4 Investigates: Impostor priest targeting the faithful
People evacuated from Federal building in Roswell
People evacuated from Federal building in Roswell
NM man accused of branding child on the stomach
NM man accused of branding child on the stomach