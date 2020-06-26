Vendors expected to take a hit following cancellations of State Fair, Balloon Fiesta

Patrick Hayes
Updated: June 26, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: June 26, 2020 04:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Vendors learned Friday that the New Mexico State Fair is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Rex Thompson, owner of Rex's Burgers, said he started working at the fair with his dad when he was 11 years old.
"With all the other events around the country getting canceled but it's still a hard hit," he said. "This would have been our 50th year. It's something I've done every September."
Rex's Burgers was not only a staple at the State Fair. He also had a major presence at Balloon Fiesta. He said the cancellation of both events is a big hit for his business.
"You know, the Fiesta, I've been out there 25 years. It's just something, two events, they're great for the city, they're great revenue makers and it's tough," he said.
Thompson said, in addition to losing money, he will miss working the events.
"I wouldn't do it just for the money," he said. "You have to enjoy what you do. And I do."
Thompson said he looks forward to celebrating his 50th year at the State Fair in 2021.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company