Vendors expected to take a hit following cancellations of State Fair, Balloon Fiesta

"You know, the Fiesta, I've been out there 25 years. It's just something, two events, they're great for the city, they're great revenue makers and it's tough," he said.

Thompson said, in addition to losing money, he will miss working the events.

"I wouldn't do it just for the money," he said. "You have to enjoy what you do. And I do."

Thompson said he looks forward to celebrating his 50th year at the State Fair in 2021.