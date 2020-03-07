Very Large Array to close for group tours to contain virus | KOB 4
Very Large Array to close for group tours to contain virus

The Associated Press
Created: March 07, 2020 10:43 AM

MAGDALENA, N.M. (AP) - The National Radio Astronomy Observatory is cancelling group tours of its Very Large Array in New Mexico to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The observatory said Friday that the visitor center and gift shop will remain open and self-guided walking tours will continue. But a semi-annual open house, guided tours and special tours for school groups will be put on hold between March 15 and May 31.

Observatory Director Tony Beasley says the move is meant to protect visitors and the workers who keep the facility running. Astronomers use the Very Large Array to observe natural radiowaves from distant stars and planets. 


