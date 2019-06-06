Veteran Roswell firefighters were critically injured in explosion
Joshua Panas
June 06, 2019 12:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Roswell Fire Department released the names of the two firefighters who were critically injured in an explosion at a fireworks facility on Wednesday.
Jeff Stroble, 46, and Robert "Hoby" Bonham, 36, are being treated at a hospital in Lubbock.
Stroble has been with the department for 17 years and Bonham has been a firefighter for 18 years, according to a press released from the Roswell Fire Department.
Stroble and Bonham were working to prepare fireworks for the City of Roswell's Fourth of July fireworks display when the explosion occurred.
Ten other firefighters were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Donations for Stroble and Bonham are being collected at Pioneer Bank.
