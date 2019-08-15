Vice President Mike Pence to visit NM | KOB 4
Vice President Mike Pence to visit NM

KOB Web Staff
August 15, 2019 11:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Artesia on Aug. 21.

He will attend an event that is being organized by America First Policies.

The nonprofit organization promotes President Donald Trump's America-first theme by supporting the administration's initiatives.

The vice president is expected to speak about the administration believes the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will benefit the economy and workers.

The event will be held at Elite Well Services at 12:30 p.m. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: August 15, 2019 11:28 AM

