Vice President Mike Pence to visit NM
KOB Web Staff
August 15, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Artesia on Aug. 21.
He will attend an event that is being organized by America First Policies.
The nonprofit organization promotes President Donald Trump's America-first theme by supporting the administration's initiatives.
The vice president is expected to speak about the administration believes the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will benefit the economy and workers.
The event will be held at Elite Well Services at 12:30 p.m.
