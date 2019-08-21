Vice President Mike Pence touts trade deal while in NM

“I’m grateful for your support but I'm also here because I need your help to keep the American economy growing,” Pence told the crowd. “To keep American energy rolling. President Trump and I know we've also got to level the playing field for American energy and American workers by forcing trade deals that put America first— and that's exactly what we've been doing from the first day of this administration.”

The vice president urged voters to reach out to their congressional leaders.

Senator Tom Udall has been a critic of the administration.

“Too often, the Trump Administration’s reckless approach to trade and to our relationship with Mexico has caused pointless uncertainty for New Mexico's economy, border communities, and working families,” Sen. Udall said.

Representative Deb Haaland is also critical of the USMCA.

“We should not approve a binding trade agreement that could harm American workers once again, or permanently keep lifesaving drugs out of the reach for patients,” Rep. Haaland said.

However, the executive director of Dairy Producers of New Mexico believes the USCMA will benefit the state's dairy industry.

"A lot of our milk comes over the border to New Mexico in the form of cheese or other products like that, so it's huge exports for the dairy industry, and it's a big contributor to US economy," Beverly Idsinga said.

The vice president plans to continue promoting the trade deal. He will travel from New Mexico to Utah for another meeting with supporters.