Vice President Mike Pence touts trade deal while in NM | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence touts trade deal while in NM

Joy Wang & Faith Egbuonu
August 21, 2019 06:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Artesia gave Vice President Mike Pence a warm welcome Wednesday.

Advertisement

"I think it's important that we show up and show our support for who we are and what we represent," said Paul Hill, a supporter of the vice president.

Hundreds of people waited in near-100 degree weather to hear Pence talk about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“I’m grateful for your support but I'm also here because I need your help to keep the American economy growing,” Pence told the crowd. “To keep American energy rolling. President Trump and I know we've also got to level the playing field for American energy and American workers by forcing trade deals that put America first— and that's exactly what we've been doing from the first day of this administration.”

The vice president urged voters to reach out to their congressional leaders.

Senator Tom Udall has been a critic of the administration.

“Too often, the Trump Administration’s reckless approach to trade and to our relationship with Mexico has caused pointless uncertainty for New Mexico's economy, border communities, and working families,” Sen. Udall said.

Representative Deb Haaland is also critical of the USMCA.

“We should not approve a binding trade agreement that could harm American workers once again, or permanently keep lifesaving drugs out of the reach for patients,” Rep. Haaland said.

However, the executive director of Dairy Producers of New Mexico believes the USCMA will benefit the state's dairy industry.

"A lot of our milk comes over the border to New Mexico in the form of cheese or other products like that, so it's huge exports for the dairy industry, and it's a big contributor to US economy," Beverly Idsinga said.

The vice president plans to continue promoting the trade deal. He will travel from New Mexico to Utah for another meeting with supporters. 

Credits

Joy Wang & Faith Egbuonu


Created: August 21, 2019 06:20 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former JROTC instructor at Santa Fe High accused of inappropriate touching
Former JROTC instructor at Santa Fe High accused of inappropriate touching
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school
Española man expected to survive after being shot in the head
Española man expected to survive after being shot in the head
Former UNM athletics director Paul Krebs indicted on fraud, embezzlement charges
Former UNM athletics director Paul Krebs indicted on fraud, embezzlement charges
State health officials warn about lung disease possibly linked with vaping
State health officials warn about lung disease possibly linked with vaping
Advertisement




APS: Still no policy for medical cannabis law
APS: Still no policy for medical cannabis law
APD issues warnings to drivers using ART lanes
APD issues warnings to drivers using ART lanes
Newspaper unknowingly hires convicted sex offender as education reporter
Newspaper unknowingly hires convicted sex offender as education reporter
Richardson claims he is not target of Epstein investigation
Richardson claims he is not target of Epstein investigation
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school
Gun found near Rio Rancho elementary school