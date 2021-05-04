Victim of deadly head-on crash in South Valley was a local nurse | KOB 4
Victim of deadly head-on crash in South Valley was a local nurse

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 04, 2021 10:33 PM
Created: May 04, 2021 03:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman killed in a crash on Coors near Rio Bravo Sunday night was a nurse at Presbyterian.

Police said Kip Brown was driving when another driver crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit her car head-on.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with a faint pulse, but eventually died.

Police initially said alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

Presbyterian released the following statement about the passing of Brown:

“Presbyterian mourns the tragic loss of one of our own. Kip was a beloved and dedicated nurse who spent many years caring for her community. We send our condolences to her family and friends at this most difficult time.”


