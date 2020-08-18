Victim paints warning along Santa Fe trail after she was attacked in broad daylight

Halpin’s friend was able to get away and call police, but she learned something troubling in the process.

“And they said, ‘Oh there’s been several of these reports recently,’ so it’s pretty devastating,” she said.

In an effort to warn others, the victim and another friend spray painted two messages on the path that read, “Ladies be careful. This path is not safe.”

City officials have since painted over those warnings.

“And we did have women say I will not go there anymore and if two or three people got the message, that’s worth the while painting, so that was her goal,” Halpin said.

Halpin and the victim feels the city needs to do something to address the pedestrian attacks.

“Obviously cameras and police checking it out at certain times of day, but that takes manpower and Santa Fe right now is in a serious budget crunch and so I really don’t think that’s a viable answer,” Halpin said.

Meanwhile, all they can do is warn others to try and prevent someone else from also becoming a victim.

“These tunnels are not safe, and I think her message is— please, women, be careful because this was daytime, not nighttime, and it’s not safe because once you get in a tunnel you have no escape and that’s basically what happened to her,” Halpin said.

KOB 4 reached out to the city of Santa Fe and SFPD for comment and SFPD sent the following statement:

"Our Department’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) received two cases that occurred in or near the tunnel; Solicitation of a Minor and an Assault. Both incidents occurred in July 2020 and were not sexual assault incidents. The suspects described in both cases seem to be different individuals.

There was also a sexual assault reported in the Railyard Park on August 14, 2020, and has been assigned to a SVU detective.

Although the cases do not appear to be related in terms of the same involved suspects, we are asking people using the trails to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity."