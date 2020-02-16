Video: Angry customer throws drink in employee’s face | KOB 4
Video: Angry customer throws drink in employee's face

Grace Reader
Created: February 16, 2020 10:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A patron lashed out at a Bob’s Burger employee last week after he could not take no for an answer.

Misty Steven’s is the assistant manager of the Bob’s Burgers on Eubank. She said she had to turn the man down because he couldn’t use his wife’s credit card without an ID.

“He came back and he just kept cussing me out, telling me I was calling him a criminal,” Stevens said. “I finally just asked him to leave.”

That’s when the man threw his drink in Steven’s face.

“I was very angry, I was disrespected,” she said.

Stevens is asking for the public’s help to find the person who did this to her.

“I just couldn't believe somebody actually feels they can treat another human like that,” she added.

Anyone who recognizes the customer is asked to call Albuquerque police.


