Video doorbell products providing peace of mind for homeowners | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Video doorbell products providing peace of mind for homeowners

Hawker Vanguard
February 28, 2019 06:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Homeowners are using a home security tool to take a stand against would-be crooks.

Advertisement

Ring is a high-tech doorbell that streams video of what comes across a person's front door.

Customers can view the video on their phone.

Some people in Albuquerque call it a lifesaver.

“I kept hearing weird noises and seeing shadows. When I checked my Ring the next day, I realized it was my neighbor stealing my water from my hose spigot," said a homeowner who didn't want to reveal her name.

The woman said she enjoys having the ability to speak to people at her door, even when she's not home.

Personal safety expert Trish Hoffman believes products like Ring can help deter crooks.

"Making your house look like you're home even when your not and some of these new items on the market are great because you don't have to be home you can address the person from your cell phone," she said.

Credits

Hawker Vanguard


Updated: February 28, 2019 06:28 PM
Created: February 28, 2019 05:53 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house
Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house
Woman arrested for Family Dollar murder no stranger to police
Maiah Nicole Madrid-Schleicher
Robbery suspect led authorities on chase through Albuquerque
Robbery suspect led authorities on chase through Albuquerque
Judge declares mistrial in case of father accused of trafficking daughter
Judge declares mistrial in case of father accused of trafficking daughter
Bill would require some businesses to provide gender-neutral bathrooms
Bill would require some businesses to provide gender-neutral bathrooms
Advertisement




Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house
Officers: 67 immigrants found in New Mexico stash house
Robbery suspect led authorities on chase through Albuquerque
Robbery suspect led authorities on chase through Albuquerque
Bill would require some businesses to provide gender-neutral bathrooms
Bill would require some businesses to provide gender-neutral bathrooms
UNM study disputes state's solitary confinement rates
UNM study disputes state's solitary confinement rates
Woman arrested for Family Dollar murder no stranger to police
Maiah Nicole Madrid-Schleicher