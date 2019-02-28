Video doorbell products providing peace of mind for homeowners
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Homeowners are using a home security tool to take a stand against would-be crooks.
Ring is a high-tech doorbell that streams video of what comes across a person's front door.
Customers can view the video on their phone.
Some people in Albuquerque call it a lifesaver.
“I kept hearing weird noises and seeing shadows. When I checked my Ring the next day, I realized it was my neighbor stealing my water from my hose spigot," said a homeowner who didn't want to reveal her name.
The woman said she enjoys having the ability to speak to people at her door, even when she's not home.
Personal safety expert Trish Hoffman believes products like Ring can help deter crooks.
"Making your house look like you're home even when your not and some of these new items on the market are great because you don't have to be home you can address the person from your cell phone," she said.
