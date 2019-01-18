Video from 2 officer-involved shootings released

The officers fired back, killing the gunman.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The suspect, who police said was a known gang member, was apparently upset with hotel management after being told he would be kicked out if he did not pay for his stay.

December 23 Officer-Involved Shooting

APD also released video from an officer-involved shooting that took place on Dec. 23.

Jason Scott Perez, 35, was pulled over after officers noticed that he was in a stolen car.

Police say Perez fired at officers from inside his vehicle after refusing to get out of his vehicle.

Officers returned fire, killing Perez.

Watch the video from both officer-involved shootings in the video above