Video from 2 officer-involved shootings released

Joy Wang
January 18, 2019 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department released video from an officer-involved shooting that took place at the Motel 6, near Carlisle and Menaul, on Christmas Eve.

APD officials said officers saw 35-year-old Abdias Ucdiel Flores Corado point his rifle at the other officers who were yards away.

“Drop the gun, drop the gun,” officers could be heard saying on their lapel video. Police say the suspect subsequently fired 12 shots.

The officers fired back, killing the gunman.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The suspect, who police said was a known gang member, was apparently upset with hotel management after being told he would be kicked out if he did not pay for his stay.

December 23 Officer-Involved Shooting

APD also released video from an officer-involved shooting that took place on Dec. 23.

Jason Scott Perez, 35, was pulled over after officers noticed that he was in a stolen car.

Police say Perez fired at officers from inside his vehicle after refusing to get out of his vehicle.

Officers returned fire, killing Perez.

Watch the video from both officer-involved shootings in the video above

Joy Wang


Updated: January 18, 2019 06:21 PM
Created: January 18, 2019 05:05 PM

