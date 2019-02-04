Video game startup to open Las Cruces studio, create jobs | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Video game startup to open Las Cruces studio, create jobs

Video game startup to open Las Cruces studio, create jobs

The Associated Press
February 04, 2019 06:31 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Video game startup Ganymede Games has announced it will open a new studio in Downtown Las Cruces and create 50 jobs over the next five years.

Advertisement

New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes said last week the games studio will invest more than $1.3 million in building and infrastructure improvements to their headquarters in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The company's move to Las Cruces is supported by $250,000 in Local Economic Development Act funding from the state, and another $100,000 in LEDA money from the city of Las Cruces.

The company's founders, Lynn Stetson and Jerry Prochazka, previously worked together at Riot Games, the developer best known for the "League of Legends" multiplayer battle arena game for PC and Macintosh computers.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: February 04, 2019 06:31 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police are searching for wanted teenager
Police are searching for wanted teenager
Couple loses almost everything in fire
Couple loses almost everything in fire
Man unhappy with response from 242-COPS call
Man unhappy with response from 242-COPS call
Police increase DWI patrols
Police increase DWI patrols
Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Advertisement




Police increase DWI patrols
Police increase DWI patrols
Mysterious downtown castle to be new turquoise museum
Mysterious downtown castle to be new turquoise museum
Video game startup to open Las Cruces studio, create jobs
Video game startup to open Las Cruces studio, create jobs
Police are searching for wanted teenager
Police are searching for wanted teenager
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever