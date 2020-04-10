Video of woman singing at Santuario de Chimayo goes viral | KOB 4
Video of woman singing at Santuario de Chimayo goes viral

Joy Wang
Created: April 10, 2020 07:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- If you couldn't make it to El Santuario de Chimayó this year because of COVID-19, check out the video above!

Frances Castellano recorded herself singing at the Santuario before the stay-at-home order.

The song is called 'Saname', which means heal me," explained Castellano. "When you listen to those words, that's what it is. It's asking God to heal us."

Watch the video above to listen to her song, which has gone viral. 


