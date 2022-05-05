Video: Police interview Jeannine Jaramillo following deadly I-25 crash

Officers can see that the story is not adding up. Police take every precaution to ensure that the white car is empty – searching nearby homes and ultimately confronting Jaramillo at the police station.

Jaramillo is now facing two charges of first-degree murder for the deaths of Duran and Lovato.

Police also said this wasn't the first time Jaramillo blamed a phony boyfriend for crimes she committed. Investigators in Grants said she gave them a similar story after leading them on a chase last September. She's also facing charges in Cibola County for an incident involving a stolen bucket truck.

Click on the video above to see her interview with police following the I-25 crash.

