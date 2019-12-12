Video shows aftermath of deadly crash in Roswell | KOB 4
Video shows aftermath of deadly crash in Roswell

Faith Egbuonu
December 12, 2019
Created: December 12, 2019 06:41 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- New details unfold from shocking lapel video obtained by KOB 4 of the three-vehicle crash in Roswell last week that left one man dead and two others injured.

Former Alamogordo officer Luke Towner, 30, was charged with vehicular homicide and DWI.

“I was on the phone with my wife. We’re going through a divorce. I was very heated and left and shouldn’t have driven,” Towner said.

In the video, Towner is seen sitting on the curb—frantic, as he broke down into tears.

Investigators said Towner admitted to drinking three-quarters of a bottle of whiskey.

“I hope no one is dead tonight, because that would kill me inside,” Towner said. “I’d rather just take the breathalyzer and prove that I’m drunk, because I’m telling you guys I’m drunk… so, there’s no point to this.”

Towner is currently being held without bond.


