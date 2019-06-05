Video shows explosion at fireworks facility in Chaves County
Joy Wang
June 05, 2019 10:31 PM
ROSWELL, N.M.- Surveillance video shows a massive explosion at a fireworks facility at the Roswell Air Center.
A huge plume of smoke filled the air Wednesday afternoon.
Twelve firefighters were injured in the fire, two of them are in critical condition at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. The other ten firefighters were treated at the scene and released.
According to New Mexico State Police, the firefighters were packaging fireworks at the facility for the upcoming Fourth of July community display.
The community came together Wednesday night to pray for the victims.
"One thing about Roswell is this community will always gather around each other in a time of need," said Roswell resident Kristy Bell.
The FBI, ATF, Roswell Fire Department and Roswell Police Department are assisting New Mexico State Police in the investigation.
