Video shows explosion at fireworks facility in Chaves County | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Video shows explosion at fireworks facility in Chaves County

Joy Wang
June 05, 2019 10:31 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- Surveillance video shows a massive explosion at a fireworks facility at the Roswell Air Center.

Advertisement

A huge plume of smoke filled the air Wednesday afternoon.

Twelve firefighters were injured in the fire, two of them are in critical condition at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. The other ten firefighters were treated at the scene and released.

According to New Mexico State Police, the firefighters were packaging fireworks at the facility for the upcoming Fourth of July community display.

The community came together Wednesday night to pray for the victims.

"One thing about Roswell is this community will always gather around each other in a time of need," said Roswell resident Kristy Bell. 

The FBI, ATF, Roswell Fire Department and Roswell Police Department are assisting New Mexico State Police in the investigation.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: June 05, 2019 10:31 PM
Created: June 05, 2019 08:59 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New rainbow crosswalk in Albuquerque defaced by motorcyclists
Video provided by Caitlin Cano
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Late night fight at Sandia Crest sparks stabbing of 14-year-old girl
Nina Luna
Mother of slain UNM baseball player finds list of his life goals
Mother of slain UNM baseball player finds list of his life goals
Video shows explosion at fireworks facility in Chaves County
Video shows explosion at fireworks facility in Chaves County
Advertisement




New rainbow crosswalk in Albuquerque defaced by motorcyclists
Video provided by Caitlin Cano
Video shows explosion at fireworks facility in Chaves County
Video shows explosion at fireworks facility in Chaves County
Mother of slain UNM baseball player finds list of his life goals
Mother of slain UNM baseball player finds list of his life goals
Transgender asylum seeker held in ICE custody for more than a year
Transgender asylum seeker held in ICE custody for more than a year
EF 1 tornado damages homes in Alamogordo
EF 1 tornado damages homes in Alamogordo