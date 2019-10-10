Video shows man trying to bribe Santa Fe deputy to get out of arrest

“I don't want any problems," Quintana told the deputy.

The deputy responded: “We have a huge gigantic problem because you guys switched seats. So, you can make it worse for yourself or you can just be straight up.”

Quintana eventually admitted to driving.

However, he refused a field sobriety.

After being placed under arrest, Quintana made an offer to the deputy.

“I'll give you ten grand," he said.

The deputy warned Quintana about trying to bribe him.

“No, dude. No, no, no, no, no,” he said. “Don't even start with that, bro. It’s going to get worse.”

Deputies searched Quintana’s vehicle and found drugs and $25,000.

Quintana is now facing a slew of serious charges including aggravated DWI, bribing a police officer and drug trafficking.

