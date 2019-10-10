Video shows man trying to bribe Santa Fe deputy to get out of arrest | KOB 4
Video shows man trying to bribe Santa Fe deputy to get out of arrest

Kai Porter
October 10, 2019 06:09 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released video of a man trying to bribe a deputy.

Phillip Quintana was stopped for speeding Saturday.

The deputy accused Quintana and his passenger of switching seats.

“I don't want any problems," Quintana told the deputy.

The deputy responded: “We have a huge gigantic problem because you guys switched seats. So, you can make it worse for yourself or you can just be straight up.”

Quintana eventually admitted to driving.

However, he refused a field sobriety.

After being placed under arrest, Quintana made an offer to the deputy.

“I'll give you ten grand," he said.

The deputy warned Quintana about trying to bribe him.

“No, dude. No, no, no, no, no,” he said. “Don't even start with that, bro. It’s going to get worse.”

Deputies searched Quintana’s vehicle and found drugs and $25,000.

Quintana is now facing a slew of serious charges including aggravated DWI, bribing a police officer and drug trafficking.
    

Kai Porter


Updated: October 10, 2019 06:09 PM
Created: October 10, 2019 05:24 PM

