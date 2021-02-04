Video shows shootout between suspect, law enforcement | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Video shows shootout between suspect, law enforcement

Tommy Lopez
Updated: February 04, 2021 06:22 PM
Created: February 04, 2021 06:16 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M.- A witness recorded a shootout between police and a suspect in southern New Mexico Thursday.

New Mexico State Police said it all started outside of Deming, in Luna County, on I-10. That's where an NMSP officer was shot and killed.

The suspect then led police on a chase. 

The video shows an officer’s vehicle making contact with the suspect’s white truck, using a PIT maneuver, forcing the truck to come to a stop near Las Cruces. 

The suspect gets out, and a shootout ensues.

The suspect was killed.

In addition to the NMSP officer who was killed, a Las Cruces police officer was injured.

A spokesperson for the department said the officer is expected to survive.
 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

State police officer killed, Las Cruces officer injured in shooting in southern NM
State police officer killed, Las Cruces officer injured in shooting in southern NM
State contact tracing data provides more insight into where people may have contracted COVID-19
State contact tracing data provides more insight into where people may have contracted COVID-19
Hinkle Family Fun Center takes issue with Topgolf opening while it's forced to remain closed
Hinkle Family Fun Center takes issue with Topgolf opening while it's forced to remain closed
Police investigate stabbing in SW Albuquerque
Police investigate stabbing in SW Albuquerque
3-year-old Farmington girl found safe following Amber Alert
3-year-old Farmington girl found safe following Amber Alert