Video shows shootout between suspect, law enforcement

Tommy Lopez
Updated: February 04, 2021 06:22 PM
Created: February 04, 2021 06:16 PM
LAS CRUCES, N.M.- A witness recorded a shootout between police and a suspect in southern New Mexico Thursday.
New Mexico State Police said it all started outside of Deming, in Luna County, on I-10. That's where an NMSP officer was shot and killed.
The suspect then led police on a chase.
The video shows an officer’s vehicle making contact with the suspect’s white truck, using a PIT maneuver, forcing the truck to come to a stop near Las Cruces.
The suspect gets out, and a shootout ensues.
The suspect was killed.
In addition to the NMSP officer who was killed, a Las Cruces police officer was injured.
A spokesperson for the department said the officer is expected to survive.
