Video: Sierra County deputy arrested for drug possession

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: May 22, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: May 22, 2020 05:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Video obtained by KOB 4 shows the moment when a disgraced Sierra County deputy was arrested after his supervisor spotted a meth pipe inside his patrol car.

Former Sierra County Deputy Grant Taylor was arrested while on duty after state police searched his car on May 8.

“We found two pipes, four plastic bags – one of them did come back positive for meth,” said one state police officer in the lapel video. 

Sierra County Sheriff Glenn Hamilton previously told KOB 4 he was angry and disappointed. 

“In my 25 years in law enforcement I have seen the drugs in New Mexico be it the opioid crisis, meth, cocaine or even heroin at this point -- I’ve seen them destroy prominent families in our community. Never did I think that it would be able to infiltrate the local law enforcement,” said Sheriff Hamilton. 

As for Taylor, he resigned from the Sierra County Sheriff’s office that same day. He faces a drug possession charge. 


