Video: State senator hostile with police after reporting threatening voicemail

The officers told Candelaria that they were there to figure out what was going on.

"Please sir, we’re asking that you don’t scream at us," an officer said.

The video ends with Candelaria playing that threat for officers, and then telling them to leave.

"You don’t have a warrant, you don’t have the authority to be here. Get out," Candelaria said before shutting the door.

Candelaria admitted, in a statement Friday, that he didn’t treat the officers with the necessary respect. He apologized for redirecting his terror and frustration at them.

The New Mexico Republican Party criticized Candelaria for how he spoke to the officers.

In a statement, the party asked, "Is this the kind of lawmaker we want representing New Mexico—insulting and berating police?”

Candelaria responded by saying, "politicizing the terror that happened to my family is the lowest of the low.”

New Mexico State Police provided the following statement about the incident:

On October 25, 2020 New Mexico State police Uniform Bureau was dispatched to Senator Jacob Candelaria’s residence in Albuquerque, New Mexico in reference to alleged threats he received via telephone.

Sen. Candelaria contacted NMSP dispatch after he reported the alleged threat to APD. A NMSP sergeant attempted to contact Sen. Candeleria via phone numerous times throughout the day but was unsuccessful. At approximately 12:44 p.m., Sen. Candeleria answered the sergeants’ call. He then responded and took the initial report.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau assumed control of the investigation. All evidence and reports have been submitted to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office. They will review the case and determine the course of action as is normal business practice.

New Mexico State Police conduct comprehensive investigations when responding to any call for service. Threats of violence are always taken seriously. -- Office Ray Wilson, public information officer for New Mexico State Police