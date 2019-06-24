Video: Tent goes flying at event in northern New Mexico
KOB Web Staff
June 24, 2019 05:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A video obtained by KOB 4 shows the moment a tent was blown away at a summer solstice event in Rio Arriba County.
Around 300 people were inside the tent when a dust devil caused it to go flying.
About 20 patients were treated at Presbyterian Espanola Hospital. All but one of the patients have been released.
The status of the patient who was airlifted victim to UNM Hospital is unknown.
