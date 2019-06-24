Video: Tent goes flying at event in northern New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Video: Tent goes flying at event in northern New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
June 24, 2019 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A video obtained by KOB 4 shows the moment a tent was blown away at a summer solstice event in Rio Arriba County.

Advertisement

Around 300 people were inside the tent when a dust devil caused it to go flying.

About 20 patients were treated at Presbyterian Espanola Hospital. All but one of the patients have been released.

The status of the patient who was airlifted victim to UNM Hospital is unknown.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: June 24, 2019 05:25 PM
Created: June 24, 2019 03:24 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Men killed in bus crash identified
Men killed in bus crash identified
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Jesus Cartagena
2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system
Advertisement




Video: Tent goes flying at event in northern New Mexico
Video: Tent goes flying at event in northern New Mexico
Men killed in bus crash identified
Men killed in bus crash identified
Reporting illegal fireworks? There's an app for that
Reporting illegal fireworks? There's an app for that
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Jesus Cartagena
Pine Lodge Fire nears 8,000 acres
Pine Lodge Fire nears 8,000 acres