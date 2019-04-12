Video: Wendy's employee puts hands in icebox, eats ice

"I noticed some of the employees in there were putting their hands in the icebox and, pulling it out, then eating it with their hands," Gooch said.

He asked to speak with a manager. Gooch said he told the manager he witnessed another employee doing the same thing, only to find out it was the manager himself.

"He said, 'yeah, that was me in the back making burgers, so I had the gloves.' I don't feel like that makes it any safer or better," Gooch said.

KOB 4 reached out to Wendy's local franchise operation, Wendgord Corporation, and they provided the following statement to KOB:

"Nothing is more important to us than the high-quality restaurant experience that we provide. Upon learning of this situation, we took immediate action. The individuals involved no longer work for our organization, and we have taken this opportunity to retrain and reinforce our strict food safety and cleanliness procedures with our restaurant team."