Vigil held for 11-year-old who was shot and killed

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 12, 2021 10:24 PM
Created: March 12, 2021 09:25 PM
LOS LUNAS, N.M.- The Dennis Chavez Elementary School parking lot was full of people grieving Friday night.
They were there to remember the life of 11-year-old Joseph Hobbs. He was killed Saturday. Police said he was not the intended targed of the shooting.
"Joseph, at 11 years old, was a nurturer, a caretaker, was a friend," said the school's principal, Alicia Blaakman-Abney.
The mood was somber, many in disbelief that Joseph was gone.
"It's just sad that he was young," said Evan, a 12-year-old. "Too young to die."
Three people have been arrested in connection to Joseph's death.
