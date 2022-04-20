Village urges monetary donations for McBride Fire victims over goods

Alex Ross
Updated: April 20, 2022 06:21 PM
Created: April 20, 2022 05:31 PM
RUIDOSO N.M. — For the last eight days, Ruidoso residents have experienced an outpouring of generosity.
“We’ve had flatbed trailers, buses, and trucks come loaded with all types of supplies that evacuees and people who’ve been displaced from their homes can use,” said Kerry Gladden, public information officer for the village of Ruidoso.
Examples of this, she said, have included Alamogordo Public Schools sending two busloads of items ranging from food to hygiene products, while another time a flatbed truck delivered eight pallets worth of supplies.
Those donated items are being kept at various locations, including local churches and Ruidoso Village Hall, where cases of water now hallways.
But with the blaze now nearly 90% contained as of Wednesday, and locals struggling to find space to store items, officials are saying future giving for the relief effort should be in the form of money.
“We started last Friday asking people to consider making monetary donations through the Chamber of Commerce or the Community Foundation of Lincoln County,” Gladden said.
She said giving money to either the Foundation or the Ruidoso Valley Chamber of Commerce, is the best way to help.
“They are making sure that 100 percent of those funds go to those who have been displaced and need it,” Gladden said.
And thousands of funds have already been dispersed.
LeRoy Smith, a member of the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Lincoln County, said applications for assistance for victims of the fire are now being received.
“As of today, the CFLC has distributed approximately $45,000 to about 55 households in Ruidoso, but there is more to come,” Smith said.
People interested in contributing can learn more by visiting the websites of the Ruidoso Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Community Foundation of Lincoln County.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company