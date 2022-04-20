Village urges monetary donations for McBride Fire victims over goods

But with the blaze now nearly 90% contained as of Wednesday, and locals struggling to find space to store items, officials are saying future giving for the relief effort should be in the form of money.

“We started last Friday asking people to consider making monetary donations through the Chamber of Commerce or the Community Foundation of Lincoln County,” Gladden said.

She said giving money to either the Foundation or the Ruidoso Valley Chamber of Commerce, is the best way to help.

“They are making sure that 100 percent of those funds go to those who have been displaced and need it,” Gladden said.

And thousands of funds have already been dispersed.

LeRoy Smith, a member of the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Lincoln County, said applications for assistance for victims of the fire are now being received.

“As of today, the CFLC has distributed approximately $45,000 to about 55 households in Ruidoso, but there is more to come,” Smith said.

People interested in contributing can learn more by visiting the websites of the Ruidoso Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Community Foundation of Lincoln County.