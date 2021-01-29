Violent week in Albuquerque continues

"At this point, after the preliminary look at the scene and investigation, it's not clear what the cause of death is for this female victim," said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos.

The second death investigation Friday occurred at a motel near I-40 and Eubank. Police are not sure how she died, but they believe shew as killed.

"She was severely injured, transported to the hospital, and she died at the hospital," Gallegos said. "Could have been a stabbing, could have been a gunshot wound."

When officers got the call, they were already in the area, which is known to be a problem.

Two people were killed near Eubank and I-40 Saturday night.

"This particular area of hotels is one of our target areas," Gallegos said. "Our goal is to have a major saturation of these areas and have police presence that would deter that sort of incident, but, as we can see, there are still violent incidents happening. We have to keep up the pressure."

APD leadership said Thursday that they are seeing a lot of crime at hotels, including drug deals in rooms.

"One of the hotspots that we see that is a concern are hotels," said Interim Chief Harold Medina. "We've seen some homicides at these hotels."

In an effort to solve crimes, APD is adding investigators.

"We have a pretty large Investigations Bureau with more experience than we've had in the past, and we want to really put those resources towards these investigations."

So far, only one person is facing charges related to a homicide that occurred in 2021.

