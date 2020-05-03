Viral photo: Couple's baby shows appreciation for essential workers

Tony's Mom isn't just protecting her own kid, but the children of others too in the NICU.

"We worked really hard to keep some of the most vulnerable patients very safe," said Ashley. "Our team is amazing. We've worked really hard. Just keep our unit as clean as possible, and try to calm the panic of parents who are already going through a very hard time."

Tony's dad, Jimmy, has been working at Costco to make sure people get the essential items they need.

"Coming home, seeing him is the best yet," expressed Jimmy.

"It's made quarantine a lot better," said Ashley.

They hope soon, they'll be able to share moments of Tony growing up with the people they love.

"Yeah a lots changed, we have our grandparents and aunts and uncles who the last time they saw him he wasn't even able to sit up by himself," said Ashley. "Now we're getting close to crawling, and there's just a lot of milestones that they don't get to see in person anymore."

"We do mention that a lot with everything going on he has no idea," says Jimmy. "He's always smiling."