Viral video sparks concern about ice cream
Kassi Nelson
July 05, 2019 11:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A viral video that shows a girl in Texas licking a tub of ice cream and putting it back in the grocery store freezer has left some people feeling uneasy.
“I was offended,” said Kelly Ortman, owner of Silver Street market.
Ortman said she immediately wanted to make sure her customers wouldn’t fall victim to copycats.
“Literally, the next morning I came in to see how hard it was to take a lid off Blue Bell ice cream gallon. I was curious because I knew it would become a thing.”
Ortman has a message for anyone who is thinking about licking ice cream in her store.
“I want them to know to quit being dumb,” she said. “These pranks like this are fun in the moment but they also hurt a lot of people in the long run.”
Blue Bell said it doesn’t have a plastic cover under the lid because they freeze their ice cream upside down so it sticks to the lid. The company said the lid should take effort to take remove. If it comes off easily, it may have been tamper with.
Updated: July 05, 2019 11:39 PM
Created: July 05, 2019 09:36 PM
